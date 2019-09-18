by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 18 Sep. 2019 2:19 PM
Say goodbye to that FOMO.
If you weren't one of the lucky guests to attend Rihanna's highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week, fret not. Photos from the larger-than-life event are officially out, so fans of the legendary star can finally gaze upon all the goodies from the brand's latest collection.
Plus, since the runway was filled with industry leaders like Anna Wintour, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, and top celebs such as Normani, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves and more, it will fill like you were watching the show right beside them.
Of her big night, the 31-year-old fashion designer was over-the-moon with the way things turned out. However, she admitted she was a bit nervous when it was time for her to perform.
After her Savage x Fenty show, bad gal RiRi told E! News exactly how she was feeling the moment she hit the stage.
"I was literally about to throw up and I've never said that in my life, because I don't say that unless I mean it," she shared. "But I was walking off stage like [replicates throwing up]. I was so nervous, I was so nervous."
She continued, "Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great. This was a great show."
But we'll stop blabbering and get to the good stuff.
If you want to star at Rihanna's sultry pieces from her lingerie line and get a peek inside the fabulous runway, keep scrolling through our gallery below! From the Hadid sisters donning risqué numbers to Normani giving us motivation as she performed on-stage, it was one hell of a show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The "Work" singer takes the stage rocking a daring, peek-a-boo lewk. She tells E! News she was "literally about to throw up" because she was "so nervous."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The two megastars pose for pictures backstage, rocking all-black ensembles that are oh-so-chic.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Giving us '70s vibes with this funky and fierce ensemble, a model shows off this hot number.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
We need this outfit, STAT! From the over-the-top fascinator to the bedazzled stockings, this entire get-up is a sight to see.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The 22-year-old model brings the gold with this dazzling lingerie ensemble.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The Orange Is the New Black star is giving us bawdy and face in this hot pink number.
JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The 23-year-old singer is giving us all the "motivation" we need to buy her flirty lingerie set.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
From the lace headpiece to the fur-trim heels, this ensemble is every thing (insert clapping emojis)!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The megastars make music lover's hearts explode with this one photo. Now, if only someone can make all of our dreams come true and get these two to collab.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The crew takes a moment from the hustle and bustle to pose for a quick pic!
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ring the alarm! This red hot, hot, hot lingerie outfit is making our temperatures rise.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The Hadid sisters are day and night, as they rock two totally different pieces that match their personalities.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff wow the crowd, as they perform their hit tunes.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The "Single Again" star heats up the stage with his stellar performance and daring ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
As Beyoncé would say, okay, now ladies, let's get in formation!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The Shining, but make it fashion.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Name a more iconic duo! Cara Delevingne and Laverne snap a sexy pic backstage.
JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Showing off Savage X Fenty's latest pieces, this model is certainly convincing us to add this entire ensemble to cart.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Looking like a modern-day Catwoman, the 24-year-old supermodel makes an all-black lingerie set look hotter than hell.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
The "Only Child" rapper shuts down the house with her knock-out performance.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Two words: she's slaying. This model oozes with glamour in this vibrant and colorful outfit.
JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
A model struts her stuff on the runway, while showing off this bright-yellow set.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The 26-year-old rapper stuns in his fiery red ensemble, as he poses with one of the Savage x Fenty models.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Sometimes, you just wanna feel like a bad bitch. And it seems this hot number will certainly do the trick.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Relationship goals! The longtime couple snaps an adorable picture backstage.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The woman of the hour takes the stage and does her famous "business lady speech pose."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The "Nightmare" songstress makes the stage her runway, as she performs her hit songs and looks good while doing so.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Green with envy! The model and actress shows off her emerald ensemble as she snaps a photo with bad gal RiRi.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Another one! DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Tierra Whack shut down the show.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Who knew a bright blue lingerie piece could look so sexy and flirty all at the same time? We'll take two, please.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Bella takes the center stage to show off her mesmerizing yellow lingerie set.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The "Diamonds" singer takes time from her runway show to pose with some of her guests.
To see the show in all its glory, Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the star-studded event on Friday, Sept. 20. You can watch a sneak peek, here.
