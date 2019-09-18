If this was an episode of The Bachelorette, Demi Lovatowould definitely be giving Mike Johnson the first impression rose.

But alas, this is not a reality TV show. Unlike The Bachelorette, Demi and Mike are getting to know each other in relative privacy and without 29 other men clamoring to get some time with Demi. Even if that was the case, Demi would likely only have eyes for the former contestant. A source tells E! News, "She has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection."

Over the weekend, the singer joined the bachelor hunk for dinner in Los Angeles and he had her "laughing the entire date," which the insider says Demi "loves". Since their first date—as known as a one-on-one in the bachelor world—the source says the two "have been texting" and are "definitely interested in each other."