The time has come to name the next person in America with talent!

Tonight is the season 14 finale of America's Got Talent, and just 10 finalists remain in the competition. They all performed one last time on Tuesday in the hopes of winning your votes, and now it's time to talk about the frontrunners!

That's actually a hard thing to do, because this season's finalists are all pretty incredible and there are a lot frontrunners. Or maybe that means there are no frontrunners? Either way, there's a lot of talent here in these 10 finalists.