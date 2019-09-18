by Chris Harnick | Wed., 18 Sep. 2019 11:17 AM
Like previous seasons, American Horror Story: 1984 is shrouded in secrecy. We know the time period, uh, 1984, and we know it involves a summer camp and a slasher. Could there be more than just a murderous fellow (or lady) stalking the woods? Possibly, it's American Horror Story.
The official logline is equally as vague: "In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you."
Now, at least we know the names of the ensemble cast. This year, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Angelica Ross, Zach Villa and DeRon Horton are in the mix.
Below, meet the cast of characters.
Deron Horton of Dear White People fame makes his AHS debut this season.
Angelica Ross, a Pose veteran, is doing her first season of AHS with 1984.
Emma Roberts has done multiple season of American Horror Story and Scream Queens with Ryan Murphy.
Matthew Morrison worked with Ryan Murphy on Glee.
This is Olympian Gus Kenworthy's first season of American Horror Story.
Cody Fern previously worked with Ryan Murphy on American Crime Story.
This is Zach Villa's first season of AHS.
John Carroll Lynch is back on American Horror Story where he famously played Twisty during AHS: Freak Show.
This is Leslie Grossman's third season of American Horror Story. She previously worked with Ryan Murphy on Popular.
This is Billie Lourd's third season of American Horror Story. She also worked with Emma Roberts and Ryan Murphy on Scream Queens.
AHS: 1984 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX>
