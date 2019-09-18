Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Expecting Baby 5 Months After Miscarriage

There's another little one on the way for Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin.

On Wednesday, the famous yogi announced she is expecting, five months after publicly sharing she had suffered a miscarriage.

"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," Hilaria captioned audio of a heartbeat. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok."

She also issued a plea to the press: "My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders."