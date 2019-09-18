"As you've seen..It's been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park," Katie wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Chris holding hands. "BUT I've learned, a lot. I've learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I've learned that I'm empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like."

"But most of all, I've learned that happiness isn't something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness," Katie continued. "Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room! Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after. It took us a few months to really get our bearings (especially with some exceptional and unexpected challenges)."

Katie went on to ask her followers to "trust me and support me" as she navigates this "new world of mine."