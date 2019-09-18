All The Highlights From EXO Planet #5 – EXplOration Concert In Singapore

Top K-pop boy group EXO landed in warm, hazy Singapore and performed to a roaring crowd of EXO-Ls at the National Indoor Stadium on 15 September.

It was their fourth stop in their EXO PLANET #5 EXplOration world tour that started mid-July this year in Seoul, South Korea. The group is set to perform in Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan before ending in Miyagi, Japan at the end of 2019.

The two-hour long concert was filled with their top hits such as "Tempo", "Call Me Baby", "Growl" and some special solo stages that showcased each member's incredible talent. Missing from the performance were Xiumin and D.O., who are currently serving their mandatory military service, and Lay Zhang, who was absent due to work commitments in China.

Despite being three men down, Suho, Chanyeol, Sehun, Baekhyun, Kai and Chen gave it their all and burned the stadium stage with their passionate performances. The verses that were previously sung by absent members were distributed among the six members present and the group performed flawlessly live.

For those who did not manage to catch EXO's epic concert last Sunday, here are some of the key highlights that day: