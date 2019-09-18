MONSTA X Teases New Music With Adorable Snapshots: Watch

Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. are back to dominate your screens!

Yesterday, the South Korean boy band dropped a present on Twitter for Monbebes — they shared a slideshow of candid Polaroids set to an audio teaser of their upcoming track.

In the slideshow of Polaroids, you will see the boys striking poses in casual clothes, as well as several group shots that will bring a smile to your faces.

Further driving up the excitement levels for their new release, the K-pop group shared the date — 20 September — of their comeback single.

"COMING SOON," the caption read.