MONSTA X Teases New Music With Adorable Snapshots: Watch

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 18 Sep. 2019 1:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
MONSTA X, Teen Choice Awards 2019

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ShownuWonhoMinhyukKihyunHyungwonJoohoney, and I.M. are back to dominate your screens!

Yesterday, the South Korean boy band dropped a present on Twitter for Monbebes — they shared a slideshow of candid Polaroids set to an audio teaser of their upcoming track. 

In the slideshow of Polaroids, you will see the boys striking poses in casual clothes, as well as several group shots that will bring a smile to your faces.

Further driving up the excitement levels for their new release, the K-pop group shared the date — 20 September — of their comeback single.

"COMING SOON," the caption read.

Earlier this year, MONSTA X recently released their English single "Who Do U Love" with singer French Montana, and performed at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

They will be making their next performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on 20 September, so it's highly likely that the single will be making its stage debut there.

MONSTA X was formed in 2015 by Starship Entertainment through the reality TV show, No.Mercy.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Monsta X , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.