On 17 September, 22-year-old rapper and former leader of K-pop boy group iKON, B.I was summoned to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency at 9am KST.

He was reportedly questioned by the police regarding the 2016 drug case that he was allegedly involved in.

On 12 June this year, South Korean tabloid, Dispatch revealed KakaoTalk conversations between B.I and an individual referred to as 'A'.

In the texts that were dated April 2016, B.I reportedly attempted to purchase marijuana and LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, a type of psychoactive drug) from 'A'.

It was later revealed that 'A' was a former YG trainee named Han Seo-hee, who was previously caught for smoking marijuana with Big Bang's T.O.P.