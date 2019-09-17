Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is taking legal action against a lieutenant within the New York City Fire Department.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Pivarnick, who works as an EMT in Staten Island, is suing Lt. Jonathan Schechter and the City of New York for sexual harassment. In the complaint, Pivarnick claims two of her supervisors, including Schechter, subjected her to a "sexually hostile work environment" for more than a year between 2017 and 2018.

"The sexual harassment that Pivarnick experienced included repeated and unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent," the lawsuit states.

Following two separate incidents in 2016 and 2017, the 33-year-old claims in the suit that she suffered a workplace injury, which resulted in her being assigned "light duty" at the station. During that time, another supervisor by the name of Lt. David Rudnitzky allegedly harassed Pivarnick on multiple occasions.