5 Sofia Richie x Missguided Pieces to Up Your Flex Game

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sofia Richie's collaboration with the U.K.-based fast fashion company Missguided, Sofia Richie x Missguided, is proof that there's more than one fashionista in the famous family's tree.

With over 56 pieces to mix and match, Sofia added her own spin on staple garments ranging from bodysuits, hoodies, and mini dresses with details including corset boning, standout stitching and monochromatic suit sets that will command the energy of any room you step your stiletto into. 

Check out five of our favorites below.

Sofia Richie x Missguided Brown Snake Print Faux Leather Suit

Make an entrance in this striking brown snakeskin-embossed suit set.

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab
$76 Blazer $68 Pants
Sofia Richie x Missguided Champagne Long Satin Jacket

Pop the bubbly in this winning champagne floor-length satin jacket.

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab
$76 Missguided
Sofia Richie x Missguided Gray Corset Hoodie & Joggers

Who says you can't create shapes in your sweats? This figure-defining hoodie and jogger set is a must-have.

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab
$34 Hoodie $42 Jogger
Sofia Richie x Missguided Neon Yellow Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Mini Dress

You'll never need a party dress once you get your hands on this asymmetrical neon frock.

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab
$42 Missguided
Sofia Richie x Missguided Taupe Oversized Tailored Suit

Put a cool-girl spin on a classic suit in this oversized taupe two set.

E-comm: Sofia Richie X Missguided Collab
$59 Blazer $51 Pants

See the full Sofia Richie x Missguided collection on the Missguided site.

