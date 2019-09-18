It's time to celebrate the biggest influencers of the year!

We're getting closer to social media's biggest night and E! News has an exclusive announcement about the 2019 American Influencer Awards.

Face Forward's Patrick Starrr and Kandee Johnson are set to return as this year's hosts. But wait, there's more!

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai will also serve as a host for the special event scheduled for November 18 at the Dolby Theatre.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the star-studded event honors the greatest contributors on social media. Final nominees are selected by an array of different variables including growth rate, creative content, engagement and the ability to positively influence.