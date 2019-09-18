Reunited and it feels so dramatic?!

On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, all four couples from season nine came together to discuss life after decision day.

While some matches had little to report, one pair had some serious news to drop. As it turns out, Elizabeth "Beth" Bice and Jamie Thompson briefly split when cameras weren't rolling.

"We've had some ups and downs. I think one of the major challenges for us was coming off of filming and production and getting back into normal, everyday life. We were having a lot of stress just coping with our lives and her dog got sick," Jamie explained to host Kevin Frazier. "That caused her a lot of stress. We thought we might have to put [the dog] down for a minute. And just the stress of moving her into my place, mixing our lives together, we just kind of cracked."

And by "cracked," they definitely meant break up. Fortunately, the couple is back together and stronger than ever.