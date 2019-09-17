Hannah Brown wasn't lucky in love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but will she be lucky in dance on Dancing With the Stars season 28? The reality star and professional partner Alan Bersten received a 20 out or 30 for their cha cha set to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
"Love for dancing, yes," Hannah told E! News when asked if she found love the third-time around on reality TV.
"I'm hoping that this experience is going to be a happy ending," she said. "We started off, I think, on the right foot."
The duo's score of 20 was the second-highest of the night behind James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater's score of 21.
"Honestly, I don't care about the scores, but Hannah came out there feeling good and I was like, ‘This makes me happy.' I just want her to go out there feeling confident every week," Alan told us.
After competing for Colton Underwood's heart and then dating suitors on The Bachelorette, ultimately ending up engaged to Jed Wyatt before ending that relationship. Now, she's not looking for love, but working on herself—and her dance abilities.
"I feel like I need to really use this experience to channel my energy just into myself," she said. "And I'm so glad that I have Alan to help me and support me and encourage me, and maybe give me a little nudge in the right direction when I might go the wrong way."
DWTS airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.