by Chris Harnick | Tue., 17 Sep. 2019 7:15 AM
The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are on their first trip already and things are already off to a, well, dramatic start.
In Villa 7, there's Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. In Villa 14 there's Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Gina Kirschenheiter. And in between? There's some bad blood. You see, Kelly hit Shannon on the head at the start of their meditation retreat. Her head hurts, and her chakra? She doesn't know.
"I can take any day, but there's a certain line that you cross with jokes," Shannon says in a confessional. "And getting physical with anyone isn't funny."
While checking out their new villa, Tamra tells Shannon about the time her ex-husband was once hit on the top of his head and his spinal fluid started leaking. She did this not to scare Shannon, but to inform her. "Are you serious right now?" Shannon says.
"I'm like, ‘S—t. What if something is wrong with Shannon?" Tamra says in a confessional.
In the villa, Shannon says she has a bump on her head and her eye is blurry.
"I don't know, maybe you should talk to the doctor," Tamra urges her.
This can't be good for the already tense trip. Everyone seems to have their own personal drama, as well as interpersonal feuds. Who would think things would get physical (even as a joke) between pals Kelly and Shannon before Kelly and Vicki?
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
