Why Lay Zhang Thinks This H&M Collaboration Is Super "Exciting"

He's no stranger to the world of fashion — Lay Zhang is a bona fide fashion star, on top of his day job as one of the most recognisable faces in the music industry.

The member of K-pop boy band EXO, who has since gone on to pursue a solo career in China as well, turned heads earlier this year when he made his debut on the Met Gala red carpet, so it's no wonder that Swedish fashion brand H&M would tap the sophisticated sartorialist to work together on a special project celebrating their collaboration with Chinese designer, Angel Chen.

The design collaboration between Angel Chen and H&M is groundbreaking in that it directly involves a Chinese designer for the first time in the company's history. Chen drew on Chinese Kung Fu as a source of inspiration and incorporated bold embroidery designs of dragons and cranes, as well as contemporary takes on the traditional Chinese martial art genre.

That being said, it is natural that it would be a project that is close to Lay's heart as a proud Chinese national.

He said in a statement, "This is the first time H&M is launching a collection together with a Chinese designer. I hope that everyone can pay more attention to the works and talent of Chinese designers through this collaboration!"

E! Asia talks exclusively with the Chinese K-pop star about his top picks from the Angel Chen x H&M collaboration, personal style and future plans, below.