The Hottest K-Pop Backup Dancers You Need To Keep Your Eye On

Have you ever found yourself watching performances of your beloved K-pop idols and then realising that your attention has shifted away from them to their... backup dancers?

Well, we certainly have! With so many talented dance troupes supporting our favourite acts, it's only a matter of time before a number of them caught the eyes of fans and viewers alike.

Some of the earliest backup dancers who found fame include Kwon Young-deuk and Kwon Young-don — otherwise known as the Kwon twins. The duo worked closely with YG artistes and have become mini celebrities in their own right.

And speaking of celebrities, many of these backup dancers did go on to become big stars. Case in point: Monsta X's Shownu. Before he became a member of the popular boyband, Shownu worked as a backup dancer for Lee Hyori and went viral for his sexy costumes when he performed alongside her when she promoted "Bad Girls".