K-Pop Group KARD Transforms Into Gods And Goddesses For Their Comeback

Co-ed K-pop group KARD is finally back with a new digital single that is set to drop 22 September!

On 14 September, a countdown began on the group's official Twitter page with the title "Dumb Litty". The tweet also revealed that the group's upcoming single was produced by fellow member, BM.

This isn't BM's first foray into song-writing as both he and rapper, J.Seph have written their own rap verses in the past. However, this will be BM's first official credit as a producer for a track.

KARD is well-known for their high energy EDM tracks such as "Oh NaNa" and "Hola Hola". Their latest single, "Bomb Bomb" was released late March this year and debuted at the number 3 spot on the US World Digital Song Sales chart.

In the lead up to KARD's highly anticipated comeback, the group released concept photos of BM, Jeon Ji-Woo, J.Seph and Jeon So-Min looking stunningly regal. They transformed into Greek gods and goddesses for their individual concept photos.

Check out the groups' stunning visuals below: