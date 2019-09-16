Kang Daniel Is Launching His Own Self-Produced YouTube Videos

A very handsome face will be popping up in your YouTube feed this September! 22-year-old soloist Kang Daniel has just announced plans to push more original content on his channel.

Kang's talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment, made an announcement via their social media channels revealing a brand new YouTube series that the former WANNA ONE member will be starring in.

The web series, titled Colorful Daniel, is completely self-produced and will be another way for the idol to connect with his fandom, DANITY.

The tweet said, "The story that everyone knows but no one knew, Kang Daniel's travel vlog Colorful Daniel." It was followed by the premiere date, 25 September.

KONNECT Entertainment also showed the poster for the series, which featured Kang pondering, "What shall I do tomorrow?" and "What do I do today?". The poster also showcased a luggage tag, so it's likely that the series will follow the singer on his travels for work and performances.