Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Marriage Rumors After Courthouse Sighting

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 16 Sep. 2019 5:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Could Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney be the latest celeb couple to secretly get married?

The rumor mill is working at full power after the American Hustle star and her art dealer beau were reportedly spotted at a courthouse in New York City. In a since-deleted tweet, an eyewitness shared, "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!"

E! News has not been able to independently verify the reported siting. However, in photos published by Page Six the star is seen outside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau with quite a few official-looking papers in hand.

As speculation continues to grow, fans are sharing that they are not all that surprised by the possible courthouse ceremony. After all, it's Jennifer Lawrence, who is known for keeping things low-key. 

Watch

Jennifer Lawrence's First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Even their May engagement party was described as a small, intimate gathering at an NYC apartment.

And before that, the couple kept their engagement under the radar by sticking to their routines as usual. But, thanks to the huge diamond Cooke proposed to Jennifer with, it didn't take long before people started to speculate that J-Law was engaged. With the cat out of the bag, Jennifer's rep confirmed the happy news in February. 

This past June, couple celebrated their first anniversary, or, at least, that's what fans think. It's unclear when the pair officially started dating, but if public outings are any indication, then the summer of 2018 was when their love story began

And, as their romance blossomed, it seems that Cooke helped the Hunger Games star believe in love again. She previously stated that she was "okay" with the idea of never getting married. She explained, "I don't feel that I need anything to complete me."

While she doesn't need anyone to complete her, it's safe to say that Cooke is a lovely addition to her life. Congratulations to the possible newlyweds!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Weddings , Celebrities , Couples , wochit , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.