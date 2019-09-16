Liam Payne Looks "Incredibly Happy" With New Girlfriend Maya Henry

Happiness looks good on you Liam Payne.

Earlier today, photographers spotted the former One Direction singer arriving at a London airport. And as it turns out, he wasn't alone.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Liam was seen holding hands with new girlfriend Maya Henry as they arrived into Heathrow Airport.

"They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

Liam kept things casual in a red T-shirt and white sweatpants. As for Maya, she matched in a white sweater and blue denim jeans.