Dog the Bounty Hunter Hospitalized After Heart Emergency

Dog the Bounty Hunter has experienced quite the health scare.

E! News can confirm the Dog's Most Wanted star is in the hospital after suffering a heart emergency.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," his rep shared in a statement. "Thank you for all of your well wishes—keep 'em coming."

According to TMZ, the reality star was taken to a hospital from his home in Colorado over the weekend after he experienced pain in his chest. While it's too soon to tell if it was a heart attack, doctors are performing tests on his heart to determine what happened.

The health scare comes less than three months after Dog's wife Beth Chapman passed away after a battle with throat cancer. Back on June 26, the television personality confirmed that his longtime wife had died at the age of 51. Since then, he's been trying to grieve privately while also honoring her memory.