Kelly Clarkson Totally Forgetting Meghan Markle's Name Is Such a Monday Mood

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 16 Sep. 2019 6:34 AM

Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Markle

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is feeling royally flushed.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the new talk show host was put to the test to see just how quick she is on her feet. The challenge: How quickly can she recognize these A-listers and come up with questions for them. Simple, right? Well…

The American Idol has no problem with Justin Timberlake, Chris Hemsworth—"He's good looking!"—Drake or even Jennifer Lopez. "I would ask how on earth she gets that body at any age and still maintains it," Clarkson joked. "I hate her." But she hit a road block when Meghan Markle's pictured popped up on screen. Indeed, she completely blanked on who she was looking at. Cue the long pause.

Thankfully, host Ellen DeGeneres had her back and gave her a little reminder. "Oh, she was on Suits," proclaimed Clarkson. "Actually, I love Suits. I don't know why she doesn't look like a Meghan to me. Maybe I'll ask her that." (Clarkson's gut isn't wrong: The Duchess of Sussex's real name is Rachel.)

Watch

Kelly Clarkson Says Her Talk Show Appeals to Everyone

Or, maybe she'll go with something a little more serious. As Clarkson added, "I would ask, 'What are the stresses of being a princess?'"

Her most pressing question, however, is for fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton. "Why do you hate me?" she said with a laugh. "I don't understand! I'm so nice!"

See what other burning questions Clarkson hopes to have answered in the video above!

