Jessica Jung Is Gearing Up To Release New Music This Month

30-year-old South Korean singer and entrepreneur, Jessica Jung is back with new music!

Today, on 16 September, Jung's talent agency, Coridel Entertainment revealed that, "Jessica is making a comeback with a new single on 26 September."

"Jessica's new song was produced in collaboration with a surprising artist," the talent agency teased. "Jessica's unique vocal colour will be showcased through a different style of music. Please look forward to it."

This news came as a surprise as both Jung and Coridel Entertainment have been secretive regarding the singer's return to music.

Jung was previously a member of iconic K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation. After leaving SM Entertainment in 2016, Jung pursued a solo career and released her debut solo EP titled With Love, J in May 2018. The EP peaked at the number one spot in the local Gaon Album Charts and number 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart.