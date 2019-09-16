Jessica Jung Is Gearing Up To Release New Music This Month

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 16 Sep. 2019 6:28 PM

Jessica Jung, Oscar de la Renta NYFW SS20

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

30-year-old South Korean singer and entrepreneur, Jessica Jung is back with new music!

Today, on 16 September, Jung's talent agency, Coridel Entertainment revealed that, "Jessica is making a comeback with a new single on 26 September." 

"Jessica's new song was produced in collaboration with a surprising artist," the talent agency teased. "Jessica's unique vocal colour will be showcased through a different style of music. Please look forward to it."

This news came as a surprise as both Jung and Coridel Entertainment have been secretive regarding the singer's return to music.

Jung was previously a member of iconic K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation. After leaving SM Entertainment in 2016, Jung pursued a solo career and released her debut solo EP titled With Love, J in May 2018. The EP peaked at the number one spot in the local Gaon Album Charts and number 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart. 

8 Times Jessica Jung Gave Us Major Beauty #Inspo

Since then, the singer has been relatively inactive in the music scene, as she went on to pursue other ventures such as spearheading her fashion label, Blanc & Eclare, as well as acting in various shows. 

Jung's last single was a Christmas-themed one, released in December 2018. Fans will be excited to hear new material from the singer and her new EP is likely to be a highly-anticipated release this fall. 

Stay tuned for more updates on Jessica Jung's comeback! 

