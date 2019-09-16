36-year-old Indonesian action star Iko Uwais has been making waves beyond Southeast Asia with his heart-stopping action films that have garnered quite the cult following.

In particular, his first foray into the film industry, the Indonesian martial arts film titled Merantau earned him legions of new fans as well as the respect of professionals in the film industry.

Since then, Uwais has been pushing the boundaries of action sequences with complex martial arts choreographed sequences that not only look brutally realistic, but also sets his audience's hearts racing.

Born in Jakarta, Uwais was an average salaryman, working as a driver for a local telecommunication company. Though he was skilled in silat, taking after his grandfather who was a renowned silat master, he did not think to pursue it until he met director Gareth Evans in 2007.

While filming a documentary on silat, Evans decided to cast Uwais as his lead for the film, Merantau and the rest, as they say, is history.

This year, Uwais starred in his first television series, the Netflix original Wu Assassins. He was not only the star, but also the producer of the show, which follows the story of Kai Jin, a chef working in San Francisco's Chinatown. Through a series of events, Kai Jin reluctantly becomes a Wu Assassin who was tasked to retrieve five deadly ancient powers known as Wu Xing. Little did he know that he would have to fight against villains who were pursuing Wu Xing in order to attain world domination.

E! Asia sat down with the action star for an intimate chat about his inspiring story, unbelievable stunts and first time producing a television series.