EXO's Kai Named Gucci's First-Ever Korean Global Ambassador

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 15 Sep. 2019 10:07 PM
It's official: EXO's Kai has been appointed first-ever Korean global ambassador!
The K-pop superstar joins the ranks of other bold-faced names the world over including Chinese actress Ni Ni, British musician Harry Styles and more.
He will officially be their male ambassador and appear in their upcoming advertising campaigns, including the newly released Gucci fall/winter 2019 eyewear campaign.
Speaking of his decision to appoint Kai as the brand's global ambassador, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele said in a statement, "The expression on a person's face has the fascinating power to elicit a variety of imaginary reactions, giving off the message of a belief in your individual power."
"In each of the photos, the ambassadors freely express their own beliefs, values, and individuality with their own story," he said when describing the fall/winter 2019 eyewear campaign.
Courtesy of Gucci
Kai is no stranger to the brand, having attended the Italian fashion brand's fashion show as a front row guest since 2018.
In fact, his very first Instagram post was dedicated to Gucci!
Congratulations to Kai on his new appointment!
