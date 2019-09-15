BTS Has "Ended Their Period Of Rest" And You'll Be Able To See Them Really Soon

The Bangtan Boys are back!

After a two month break from touring and promotions, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jungkook are back in the game and off for their next activity together.

Today, a representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to South Korean news outlet Newsen, "BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity."

The boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport this morning as well, according to footage obtained by Newsen.

While Big Hit did not mention what the "scheduled activity" for the boys was, it is known that the seven-member K-pop phenomenon will make their next performance in Saudi Arabia as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.