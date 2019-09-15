BTS Has "Ended Their Period Of Rest" And You'll Be Able To See Them Really Soon

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 15 Sep. 2019 11:44 PM
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB
The Bangtan Boys are back!
After a two month break from touring and promotions, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jungkook are back in the game and off for their next activity together.
Today, a representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to South Korean news outlet Newsen, "BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity."
The boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport this morning as well, according to footage obtained by Newsen.
While Big Hit did not mention what the "scheduled activity" for the boys was, it is known that the seven-member K-pop phenomenon will make their next performance in Saudi Arabia as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.
In August, the boys announced that they would be taking an extended break to rest and relax, after having not taken a break from touring and performances since their debut.
The boys have also had an action packed year — from launching a new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, to releasing a record-breaking music video with Halsey ("Boy With Luv"), and appearances on Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live, to name a few, and carrying on with their world tour, which has already hit up countries such as the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan and Taiwan.
Most recently, the boy band has been named as the official ambassadors of Seoul for the third year running.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?