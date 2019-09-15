BTS Has "Ended Their Period Of Rest" And You'll Be Able To See Them Really Soon

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 15 Sep. 2019 11:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Empire State Building

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB

The Bangtan Boys are back!

After a two month break from touring and promotions, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jungkook are back in the game and off for their next activity together. 

Today, a representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to South Korean news outlet Newsen, "BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity."

The boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport this morning as well, according to footage obtained by Newsen.

While Big Hit did not mention what the "scheduled activity" for the boys was, it is known that the seven-member K-pop phenomenon will make their next performance in Saudi Arabia as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

Read

BTS Named The Official Ambassadors Of Seoul For The Third Year In A Row

In August, the boys announced that they would be taking an extended break to rest and relax, after having not taken a break from touring and performances since their debut.

The boys have also had an action packed year — from launching a new albumMap of the Soul: Persona, to releasing a record-breaking music video with Halsey ("Boy With Luv"), and appearances on Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live, to name a few, and carrying on with their world tour, which has already hit up countries such as the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan and Taiwan. 

Most recently, the boy band has been named as the official ambassadors of Seoul for the third year running.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.