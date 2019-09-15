K-Pop Star Jessi Is All Ready To Make Her Comeback This September

After almost a year of silence, K-pop star Jessi is all ready to take her place in the spotlight!

The 30-year-old singer has announced that she will be returning with a brand new single on 23 September. This marks her first music release since signing with Psy's agency, P Nation, back in January 2019.

The news was confirmed by P Nation to local news outlets.

Psy previously shared a photo of Jessi on Instagram, tagging the singer with the hashtag, "#spoiler".