Get ready for your heart to melt into a million pieces.

On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner shared the cutest Instagram Story video of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In the short but oh-so-sweet clip, the 22-year-old beauty mogul's baby girl showed off her speaking skills with a huge smile on her face, no less.

"Love you," Stormi says excitedly to her famous mother. "Love you," the Kylie Cosmetics founder tells her back, before giving her the biggest smooch on her little cheek.

We're not crying, you're crying.

As of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has gushed over her daughter's learning skills. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet for Travis Scott's Netflix documentary premiere, Kylie revealed that her baby girl "says a new word every day."

"This morning it was trampoline," the reality TV personality shared. "I'm like, 'How do you know how do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."