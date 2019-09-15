Stormi Webster Saying ''Love You'' to Mom Kylie Jenner Will Make Your Heart Explode

Sun., 15 Sep. 2019

Get ready for your heart to melt into a million pieces. 

On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner shared the cutest Instagram Story video of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In the short but oh-so-sweet clip, the 22-year-old beauty mogul's baby girl showed off her speaking skills with a huge smile on her face, no less.

"Love you," Stormi says excitedly to her famous mother. "Love you," the Kylie Cosmetics founder tells her back, before giving her the biggest smooch on her little cheek.

We're not crying, you're crying.

As of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has gushed over her daughter's learning skills. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet for Travis Scott's Netflix documentary premiere, Kylie revealed that her baby girl "says a new word every day."

"This morning it was trampoline," the reality TV personality shared. "I'm like, 'How do you know how do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."

Last month, made fans' hearts melt when she wished her mother a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday, mommy," the little tot sang alongside her mother. "Happy birthday to you."

The beauty mogul's daughter has also reached other major milestones in recent weeks, including making her red carpet debut and trying new foods. "She tried green beans," Kylie told us last month while she attended her beau's documentary premiere.

That same night, Stormi got a taste of the red carpet life. While she understandably looked a little scared (with cameras flashing and people everywhere, it totally makes sense), the 1-year-old cutie dressed to impress.

Stormi donned chic camouflage ensemble and white sneakers. She posed for photos with her famous parents, and at one point, the man of the hour gave his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek. 

