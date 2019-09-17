Joey King's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Joey King's style is on point!
The 20-year-old actress is nominated for her first Emmy, for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the harrowing Hulu miniseries The Act, and you can bet she'll probably showcase a super chic look on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.
King has sported many gorgeous and sexy styles at celebrity events over the years.
At last year's Emmy Awards, King looked stunning in a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt.
She turned heads in a bright green crop top and matching high-waisted pants at at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration last month. This past January, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 after-party in an elegant, semi-sheer, black and white patterned Yanina Couture gown. At Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party in February, King rocked black Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 dungarees.
Check out King's best looks over the years:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Bold Statement
The actress appears at the elevision Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration in August 2019.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
Chic Stripes
Joey King attends a Hotel Vivier Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills in April 2019.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rebel With a Cause
The actress attends the premiere of Summer '03 in Los Angeles, California.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
First Emmys Look
The actress wears a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt at the 2018 Emmys.
Scott Kirkland/FOX
Little Black Dress
The actress arrives on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Pop of Emerald
The actress arrives at the premiere of Captain Fantastic in Los Angeles in 2016.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE
Gray Chic
The actress appears at the 2015 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Little Black Dress
The actress attends Lily Aldridge's Velvet launch party in support of St. Jude in Los Angeles in 2014.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Elegant Style
The actress appears at the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Neilson Barnard/WireImage
All Smiles
The actress attends the Wish I Was Here premiere in NYC in 2014.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Give Us a Twirl
The actress appears at the premiere of Wish I Was Here in Los Angeles in 2014.
Araya Diaz/WireImage
Ruffled Style
The actress attends the premiere of The Conjuring in Hollywood in 2013.