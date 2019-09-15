by Corinne Heller | Sun., 15 Sep. 2019 7:31 AM
Happy birthday, Prince Harry!
The Duke of Sussex turned 35 on Sunday, celebrating his first birthday as a father. His wife Meghan Markle paid tribute to him on Instagram with a sweet birthday post, complete with a gift for the fans: A never-before-seen photo of their baby boy, Archie Harrison.
The picture, part of a collage of nine images, was taken at the now-4-month-old's Royal christening in July. Meghan, 38, sits on a couch holding the child, who is dressed in a handmade replica of the famous Royal christening gown and is gazing at his father, who is crouched down in front of him.
"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," the Duchess of Sussex wrote. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!"
In her photo collage, Meghan also included childhood pics of Harry, including one him as a baby with his late mother Princess Diana and one of him as a small child with brother Prince William. She also shared a photo of the two kissing at their 2018 wedding and pics of Harry in his military uniforms and meeting people on his Royal tours.
Next week, Meghan and Harry are set to travel with Archie to South Africa for what will mark the child's first Royal tour.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
Harry's family, including William and wife Kate Middleton, also paid tribute to Harry on his birthday.
"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" read a message on the Instagram page of Kensington Palace, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside a photo of the brothers dressed in military uniforms and smiling at one another.
"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH," read a post on the Instagram page of Clarence House, which represents the brothers' father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The Instagram page of the Royal Family also paid tribute to Harry, with a photo of him and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH 🎉 📸 Press Association
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on
"Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH" the post read.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?