Happy birthday, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex turned 35 on Sunday, celebrating his first birthday as a father. His wife Meghan Markle paid tribute to him on Instagram with a sweet birthday post, complete with a gift for the fans: A never-before-seen photo of their baby boy, Archie Harrison.

The picture, part of a collage of nine images, was taken at the now-4-month-old's Royal christening in July. Meghan, 38, sits on a couch holding the child, who is dressed in a handmade replica of the famous Royal christening gown and is gazing at his father, who is crouched down in front of him.

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," the Duchess of Sussex wrote. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!"