One year ago, on Sept. 13, 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, then known as Hailey Bieber, shocked the celebrity world when they tied the knot in a seemingly impromptu courthouse ceremony in New York City.

The surprise move came just two months after they got engaged amid a whirlwind romance they had rekindled not long after Justin and longtime on-again, off-again Selena Gomez called it quits for good. Now, as the Biebers celebrate their one-year anniversary, they continue to deal with critics, skeptics and haters who question and even oppose their marriage.

"Nobody from the outside really knows what's going on between us," Hailey said in an interview with Vogue Australia, which features her on its October 2019 cover. "I wake up every morning with this person. I'm the only person that has direct dialogue with this person. This is my relationship. What's so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that's not real."