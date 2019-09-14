Christina Anstead Enjoys First Outing With Son a Week After Giving Birth

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 14 Sep. 2019 2:35 PM

Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby

Christina Anstead is putting a pep in her step.

The Flip or Flop star was all smiles on Saturday as she took out her newborn son, Hudson London Anstead, for an afternoon outing. The reality TV personality gave birth nearly a week ago to her first child with husband Ant Anstead. And it appears her little bundle of joy is enjoying his mother-son time.

The HGTV star took her baby boy out to see his big sister, Taylor Reese, hit the field for her soccer game. "Our first outing was a success," the Christina on the Coast star shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her smiling with her newborn and 9-year-old daughter.

Making the family photo even more adorable, baby Hudson was sound asleep in his stroller. Ah, what a life!

Earlier this month, the Anstead family welcomed their little nugget. "Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she shared on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!"

Watch

Christina Anstead Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

The Flip of Flop star welcomed her baby boy via C-section, a decision she made due to a challenging birthing experience with her son, Brayden. (Christina had both Brayden and Taylor with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

"I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with [my son] Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Based on ultrasound measurements, we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take."

Thankfully, everything went smoothly this time around with baby Hudson. We can't wait to see the newborn go on more family outings!

