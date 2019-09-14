Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6th Anniversary to John Legend in the Most Chrissy Way

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 14 Sep. 2019 1:51 PM

The couple that can laugh together, stays together.

Chrissy Teigen is showing her love and appreciation for her husband, John Legend on their sixth wedding anniversary. Naturally, the social media queen and cook book author gushed over her Grammy-winning boo in the most Chrissy way, with a hilarious photo and caption on Twitter and Instagram.

"happy anniversary, baby!!!," she shared on Saturday, alongside a candid pic of the both of them lost in their own little world and looking the opposite of in love.

In the snapshot, the 33-year-old supermodel sat slouched on a chair and somehow made it look ultra-fabulous and chic. She donned a white blazer-dress, knee-high boots and sunnies, while John opted for a black sweater and matching shades.

While the two didn't post the standard, cheesy couple photo to celebrate their wedding anniversary, it totally worked. If anything, Chrissy's tribute was better than what most people typically share.

Of course the celebrity pair's famous friends couldn't help but comment on the cook book author's social media post. "You look...so in love rn," Jen Atkin commented. "Happy Anniversary!!!!"

Tracee Ellis Ross added, "you kill me."

Despite the couple's photo, the two actually enjoyed a special date night together during their Paris getaway. The 33-year-old star recently uploaded several Instagram Stories of her and John's romantic evening, where they appeared to be on a gondola boat ride.

"One day in Paris for my anniversary," the supermodel wrote on Twitter, alongside a short clip of her getting dolled up and surrounded by a bouquet of flowers. "Love you baby!!"

The two tied the knot in 2013 and have been over-the-moon in love ever since. The pair shares two adorable kids, Luna and Miles.

It's safe to say this is one celeb couple that continues to be relationship goals!

