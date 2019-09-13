Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco's summer of love is ending on a high note.

The 22-year-old model and daughter of baseball pro José Canseco, who was first linked to The Hills: New Beginnings star last month, has sealed their relationship with one very romantic Instagram post.

"Thank you," Josie captioned a snapshot of her and Brody sharing a kiss while riding horses. Brody and Josie are currently enjoying the great outdoors of Montana, and even documented their 17-hour road trip to the stunning locale.

Following his split from Kaitlynn Carter, sources told E! News that Brody and Josie initially connected through their mutual friends and Malibu, Calif. hometowns. At the time, an insider said Jenner, 36, wasn't "looking to date anyone seriously," but it appears his heart has most definitely decided otherwise!