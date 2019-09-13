Slay Like Ciara in the Nine West x Kohl's Collection

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 13 Sep. 2019 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Whether it's work or play, there's a million and one ways to make an entrance. And nobody arrives in style better than fashion maven Ciara whom's featured in Nine West's new collection for Kohl's.

From burgundy moto jackets, to killer leather riding boots, to tailored monochromatic suits (like the one Ciara's rocking), there's a little something to help every wardrobe level up

And if you spend $50 or more (easy to do with so many styles), take an extra $10 off using promo code: FALLSTYLE10.

Check out seven of our favorites below.

Nine West City Blazer & Madison Kick Flare Pants

 We've never met a monochromatic look we didn't like! Strike your best power pose because these tailored suit seperates are made to rule. Also available in navy, green, black and tan.

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$68
$43 Blazer $50
$32 Pants
Nine West Round About Circle Crossbody

Accessorize your favorite fashions with this chic crossbody bag in cognac snake multi. Also available in black and tan.

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$69
$44 Kohl's
Women's Nine West Knot-Front Shirt Dress

This front-knot shirt dress is perfect for a weekend museum stroll or a quick stop at the ice cream shop! Also available in cheetah and navy.

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$68
$44 Kohl's
Nine West Hartley Women's Riding Boots

Giddy up and make a bold statement in this fierce black leather riding boots. Also available in dark gray.

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$149 Kohl's
Women's Nine West Faux-Leather Biker Moto Jacket

Layer up and top off your look with this sleek burgundy moto jacket. 

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$78
$50 Kohl's
Nine West Owyn Women's Slip-On Loafers

Add a little something extra to your professional vibe with these gunmetal slip-on loafers. Also available in black, dark red, houndstooth, leopard and navy.

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$99 Kohl's
Nine West Yacht 9 Hardside Spinner Luggage

Stand out when you travel with this primrose pink hardside spinner luggage bag. Perfect for the gal on the go!

Ecomm: Nine West x Kohls x Ciara
$200
$85 Kohl's

Mix and match hundreds of more styles at Kohl's. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Ciara , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.