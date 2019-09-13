Kate Bosworth Swore Off Dating Actors After Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom

Fri., 13 Sep. 2019

Kate Bosworth, Orlando Bloom

Donato Sardella/WireImage

It's been over a decade since Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom split. The 36-year-old actress looked back at their romance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the show, a caller asked the Blue Crush star about the biggest lesson she learned from the relationship.

"Oh my God! I knew this was going to be a crazy one," she said.

After thinking it over, Bosworth gave a very short and sweet response. 

"Well, I married a director," she said, later adding, "Sorry!" 

Andy Cohen agreed that actors dating other actors can be messy. 

"It's no bueno," Bosworth said. "It's just—it's too much of the same thing."

Still, the 21 star spoke highly of her ex.

"He's so lovely, truly," she said. "I'm not being mean."

In fact, she said the two are still "really, really good friends" and that there's "nothing bad at all" between them.

Bosworth and Bloom go way back. Actually, the celebrity said she knew the Pirates of the Caribbean star before he was famous.

"It hit when we were together," she recalled. "I think when you kind of go through something like that with someone, it's like you feel like that's a real anchor in many ways because it was just crazy. We would land at airports, and he would have, like, girls, like, lifting their shirts up....It was just wild. I mean, if you're just two normal people hanging out, and all of a sudden it just blows up into something really surreal, then you kind of look at the person you're with as a rock in many ways. And I think we felt that way about each other through a crazy time."

The celebrity couple broke up in 2006. Bosworth married Michael Polish in 2013. Bloom tied the knot with Miranda Kerr in 2010, and they welcomed a son, Flynn, in 2011. However, the two called it quits in 2013. The Lord of the Rings actor is now engaged to Katy Perry.

Watch the video to see Bosworth talk about her ex.

