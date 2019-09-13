AB6IX Hints Upcoming Comeback Will Be "A Lot Of Something"

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 13 Sep. 2019 12:46 AM
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
AB6IX has hinted at something big for their upcoming return in October.
Youngmin, Woong, Donghyun, Woojin and Daehwi sat down for an interview with South Korean news outlet OSEN and talked about their new album, comeback goals and more.
Talking about their comeback, Daehwi admitted that it was a "high-speed comeback".
"We actually worked on the new album while promoting Breathe." he said. "We're still working hard on it. We're curious to see our fans' reaction, and we hope we'll become more known to the public through this album."
He continued, "There's a lot. There's just, a lot of something. That's all [the hints] we're giving."
But the teasing didn't end there — the boys shared that their new comeback would show off a different side of the members.
"We hope to show a more masculine and charismatic side of ourselves in the upcoming comeback," Youngmin revealed.
Of course, as a newly formed boy band, the boys have also set lofty goals for themselves for the second half of the year.
"As we've always done, we're going to keep working hard. We hope to have more time to connect with our fans. We want more people to know who we are, and we want to gain recognition from more people," Woojin told the interviewer.
AB6IX just made their debut earlier this year and released their first EP B:COMPLETE in May.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?