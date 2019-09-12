K-Pop Boy Band VIXX Is All Ready To Make Their Comeback After One And A Half Years

K-pop boy band VIXX is back!

After one and a half years, the boys have announced that they will be releasing new music on 19 September.

In a post on their social media channels, the K-pop group told their fans that they would be dropping their new album, Parallel, with title track "Parallel".

Although N is currently serving his military service, the social media post did not mention any of VIXX's sub-units, leading fans to speculate that the leader of VIXX would be featured on the upcoming track alongside Leo, Ken, Ravi, Hyuk and Hongbin.

This has not been confirmed by the media or VIXX's parent company Jellyfish Entertainment as of writing.