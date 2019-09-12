K-Pop Boy Band VIXX Is All Ready To Make Their Comeback After One And A Half Years

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 12 Sep. 2019 11:26 PM

VIXX, KCON LA 2017

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

K-pop boy band VIXX is back!

After one and a half years, the boys have announced that they will be releasing new music on 19 September.

In a post on their social media channels, the K-pop group told their fans that they would be dropping their new album, Parallel, with title track "Parallel".

Although N is currently serving his military service, the social media post did not mention any of VIXX's sub-units, leading fans to speculate that the leader of VIXX would be featured on the upcoming track alongside Leo, Ken, Ravi, Hyuk and Hongbin.

This has not been confirmed by the media or VIXX's parent company Jellyfish Entertainment as of writing.

According to reports from local news outlets, Parallel signifies a parallel universe in which VIXX and each member coexists in a parallel world.

Fans were shocked by the sudden announcement and could not contain their excitement.

One overwhelmed fan even wrote, "This came out of no where duuuude i thought this was a concert!!!!!"

The boy band VIXX was formed through a reality TV show in 2012. Their last full studio album, Eau de VIXX, was released in 2018.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for 19 September!

K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

