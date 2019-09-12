f(x)’s Amber Is Making Her First Music Release Since Leaving SM Entertainment

f(x)'s Amber is not wasting any time in releasing new music for her fans!

At the start of the month, the K-pop star announced that she would be leaving SM Entertainment, where she spent 12 years of her career, after her exclusive contract with the company expired.

Now, the artist is back with a brand new album. Calling her first music project, X, the album will have six tracks: "Hands Behind My Back", "Other People", "Curiosity", "Numb", "Ready For The Ride" and "Stay Calm".

The K-pop star also gave fans a first look at the cover art of her new release.