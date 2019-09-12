BTS' RM Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes With A Touching Handwritten Letter

Yesterday, BTS' RM celebrated his 25th birthday and many of his fans and friends alike celebrated with him.

In addition to sharing photos of himself on holiday for the occasion, the K-pop superstar also took the time to write a thank you letter dedicated to ARMY.

He started off his message saying, "To be honest, I can't really remember my birthdays before my 20s. Looking back, they were a bit special and a bit plain."

"I've felt this even more after realising that a birthday isn't a day for me to be congratulated, but a day where I should feel grateful to my parents who gave birth to me," he continued.