BTS' RM Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes With A Touching Handwritten Letter

Yesterday, BTS' RM celebrated his 25th birthday and many of his fans and friends alike celebrated with him.
In addition to sharing photos of himself on holiday for the occasion, the K-pop superstar also took the time to write a thank you letter dedicated to ARMY.
He started off his message saying, "To be honest, I can't really remember my birthdays before my 20s. Looking back, they were a bit special and a bit plain."
"I've felt this even more after realising that a birthday isn't a day for me to be congratulated, but a day where I should feel grateful to my parents who gave birth to me," he continued.
The leader of BTS then thanked his fans and friends, saying that "the person I am today is someone who has become known through all of you who I love, and someone who has become much more special."
There was an overwhelming outpouring of love for the BTS member yesterday, with fans reportedly organising charity tree planting in countries like the Philippines and Seoul, as well as numerous well wishes on various social media platforms.
BTS is currently on an extended break from touring, and RM was spotted recently holidaying in Europe, hitting up countries such as Denmark, Austria and Italy, where he visited art museums and enjoyed sightseeing in the countries.
Read his full message here.