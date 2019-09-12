Emily Simpson's husband, Shane Simpson, is not yet licensed to practice law in the state of California.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member failed the bar exam he took this past February, E! News can confirm. He is, however, still working toward achieving his dream of becoming a lawyer and is currently awaiting the results of a second bar exam he took a couple of months ago, a source says.

"The pass rate in Feb. 2019 was only 31 percent," the insider explains. "It's the hardest bar exam in the country."

Bravo fans have watched as Emily and Shane continue to butt heads over his ongoing preparation for the notoriously difficult test. In fact, the couple's storyline on this season of RHOC has revolved primarily around their marital strife and the exam's impact on their relationship.