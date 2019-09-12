True Thompson Has Officially Won Fashion Week and We Can All Go Home Now

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 12 Sep. 2019 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Move over Big Apple fashionistas—True Thompson is a budding style star.  

While New York Fashion Week winded down on its final day Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian's famous daughter was prepared to keep the style coming from across the country with her latest look. 

In an unsurprisingly adorable snap shared by her reality star mama, the 1-year-old little lady is pretty in all pink, from a ruffled tulle bolero to a pink Louis Vuitton box purse. 

"Fashion Week," the Good American mogul captioned the cute shot, naturally spurring comments from her well-known friends. 

"The only fashion week that matters, is the fashunnnns true serves everyone on their plates," makeup artist Hrush Achemyan quipped. 

Watch

True Thompson's Cutest Moments

While the tot is not yet even 2 years old, True has emerged among the most stylish of the Kardashian kids and is known to often match with her mom (especially for Halloween). 

Though there are still years to go before we expect to see the youngster dominating the front rows of fashion week, outfits like this one are the perfect practice. 

For more of True's cutest moments, check out E!'s gallery here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ True Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Fashion Week

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.