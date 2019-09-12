by Lauren Piester | Thu., 12 Sep. 2019 9:00 AM
"We're gonna bury it. We're gonna bury all of it."
That's the state Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is in heading into the final season of How to Get Away with Murder, and it's what she says in the exclusive promo above...right before a shot of a coffin at a funeral.
It's the final season of the ABC drama, which has gone five seasons with more twists than a Twizzler and couldn't possibly be planning to end without a few thousand more WTF moments.
You can relive many of them, including "Why is your penis on a dead girl's phone?," in the promo above. This show may be ending, but we'll always have that line to remember it by.
Season five ended with the mysterious disappearance of both Laurel (Karla Souza) and her son, after the death of Nate Sr. (Glynn Turman) and the possible death of the framed Emmett (Timothy Hutton), who was last seen gasping for air on the floor.
"We've been eaten alive by the lies and the fear and the guilt and the shame, and that's no way to live," Annalise says in the promo, and honestly we wouldn't be surprised if half these characters ended up in coffins at the end of this season after everything that's gone down.
After all, the subtitle for season six is "The Killer Final Season," so we should definitely be girding our loins.
How To Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?