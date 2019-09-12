Youtube
by Corinne Heller | Thu., 12 Sep. 2019 7:13 AM
Stormi Webster is a natural TV star! Get this kid an agent!
Kylie Jenner brought along her and Travis Scott's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter to her taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and the toddler stole the show in a pretaped segment, released online on Thursday, that sees the reality star answer "Burning Questions." Stormi demonstrated her dance moves, with her mom's help, and said some words.
It marked her most prominent onscreen appearance outside of her parents' social media, following her and her mom's cameos in the recent Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.
Stormi also gave her father the cutest shout-out during the "Burning Questions" segment.
Kylie asked her, "Who loves you the most?"
Without missing a beat, the child replied, nonchalantly, "Daddy."
"Every time," Kylie said.
Kylie was also asked about Travis during the segment; specifically what he smells like.
"He takes a shower, in the morning usually, and he smells like fresh shower, and fresh cologne" she said, with Stormi babbling while sitting on her lap.
"Wait, he also smells like weed a lot," Kylie added, as Stormi appears to cover her ears.
Kylie did not bring Stormi onstage during her actual interview with Ellen DeGeneres. There, she was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner. She did talk about Stormi though.
"She is the perfect mixture of both of us," Kylie said, referring to Travis.
"She is like a little Kylie," Kris said. "It's really wild. It's like, sometimes she looks at you and you think, I have to remind myself, 'No, that's my granddaughter, not Kylie.' For two seconds, it catches me off-guard."
