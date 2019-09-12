Sheryl Crow doesn't understand what all this fuss is about.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, the singer was asked about her reaction to the drama surrounding Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun and the ownership of her masters.

"Well, I'm going be honest with you, I live with my head a big hole and I stay out of that world," the Grammy winner explained to host Andy Cohen. "But I will say one thing about masters. I signed with a record label 30 years ago and within 5 years it became owned by Interscope and then Interscope got bought by Universal and so these things…that's just the way the business goes."

"It's totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like, 9,000, times," Crow continued. "So I don't know what the big stink was. I'm kind of out of the loop so I don't really know."

Well then, allow us to explain this "big stink."