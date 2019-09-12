Korean Heartthrob Sung Hoon To Make Appearance In Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 12 Sep. 2019 1:32 AM

Sung Hoon

Unioncom/VCG via Getty Images

South Korean celebrity Sung Hoon will be making an appearance in Singapore very soon!

The charismatic actor will be here as part of cable TV company Starhub's celebrations for Night of Stars, one of the biggest entertainment events in the island nation that brings regional stars from China, South Korea and more countries to Singapore.

The meet-and-greet session will take place on 27 November 2019 at 6pm. The event will be held at City Square Mall.

While the session is open to the public, twenty lucky customers subscribed to StarHub's Oh!K channel will be able to score exclusive photo opportunities with the South Korean heartthrob.

The first twenty customers to show to show their StarHub Entertainment bill at the StarHub booth, City Square Mall at 3.30pm will be able to win a pair of tickets to get up close and personal with the star.

Sung Hoon has had quite the year: He was the star of MBN's television drama, Level Up, and is a cast member on popular variety TV show, I Live Alone.

He also won the hearts of many when he admitted that he was working his way through major debt in an interview, which only endeared him to his fans even more. 

For more information, visit www.starhub.com/night-of-stars

