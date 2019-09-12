K-Pop Super Group SuperM Crowns Their Leader And We Couldn't Agree More

Every K-pop group needs a leader, and it's no exception for SM Entertainment's newly formed mega boyband SuperM!

With members hailing from different boy bands — among them, EXO, SHINee, NCT and WayV — the task of choosing a leader must have seemed daunting, but Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas all seemed to have formed a comfortable rapport with one another, as seen in their latest Instagram Live session with their fans.

Lasting over 27 minutes long, the session covered a range of topics, with the matter of deciding their leader done on the spot as well.

The group almost unanimously chose EXO's Baekhyun, although he recommended Taemin for the job.

In the live broadcast, Taemin explained his decision.