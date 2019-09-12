FT Island Is 'Zapping' Us With A Surprise Comeback

OG K-pop group FT island is back with one more EP!

Lee Hong-ki, Lee Jae-jin, Song Seung-hyun and Choi Min-hwan have come together for one final hurrah before the members begin their enlistment for military service.

Calling their EP Zapping, it features five tracks and was inspired by zapping through television channels for something to watch, according to Billboard. The tracks include "Quit", "Hope Again", "Day By Day", "No Regret" and "Don't Lose Yourself".

For FT Island fans, the album is a poignant trip down memory lane, with tracks that recall their earlier works and, at the same time, carries a message of looking towards the future for both fans and themselves.