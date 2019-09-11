G-Dragon's Sister Is Getting Married This October And We Already Want All The Details

Korean fashion entrepreneur Dami Kwon and actor Kim Min-joon are tying the knot!

On Tuesday, the actor's agency Family ENT announced the happy news in a statement.

"The rumours of Kim Min-joon's marriage in October are true. He is getting married privately in Seoul on October 11," a company representative told the media.

The wedding location is reportedly undisclosed out of consideration for his fiancée's privacy, as Kim told the Hankook Ilbo in an interview.

"I feel sorry that she has to bear such attention from the public because of her celebrity brother and her husband to be," he said.

He added, "As an actor, I don't mind dealing with the spotlight but I feel my fiancee has the right to keep her privacy protected."

He also revealed more details about wedding such as actor Park Joong-hoon — who Kim met when Park cast him in a 2013 film, Top Star — who will be giving a wedding speech for the couple.